Here Are 7 Of The Top Resolutions Minnesotans Are Making For 2023

WHAT WILL 2023 LOOK LIKE FOR YOU?

Here we go. Another year is behind us, and a brand new one is getting ready to start something new; make some improvements in our lives; take in everything that has happened over the past year, and decide how we want to proceed into the future.

I visited a website called statista.com to see just what people are thinking about with the new year right around the corner. Here are the top topics that people are thinking about for their New Years' resolutions for 2023.

Get our free mobile app

7. REDUCE LIVING EXPENSES

According to the stats, 19% of us are thinking about ways to reduce our living expenses. With the economy in the crapper, many of us average Americans are trying to find a way to reduce expenses so we can manage to stay in our homes. It's definitely something you don't want to think about, but if we lose our homes, there's really nowhere to go. Apartments cost just as much to live in nowadays as a house, so find ways to cut expenses.

6. REDUCE JOB STRESS

I think this is at the top of my list. Another 19% of people surveyed, decided that stress at work needs to change in order for them to be happy in 2023. I've already decided that I'm not going to let my job rule my life next year. Sorry job....You take take take and take as much as you can, and my personal time belongs to me. Easier said than done; but if I want to live another 10 years, I need to stop worrying about over-the-top goals that are always ' just out of reach, causing constant worry and concern. Enough with the more you give, the more they'll take. We live in a country where there are more jobs than people, so if you think your job is going to be the end of you, maybe try a new path.

5. SPEND MORE TIME WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS

37% said they want to focus on spending more time with the people that they care about. How often do you call your parents? If you live far away from people you love, maybe connect with a video call every now and then. Life is short. Don't forget about the people that mean the most to you.

4. SAVE MONEY

People are definitely concerned about their future, and saving money seems to be important at least to 39% of those surveyed.

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash loading...

3. LOSE WEIGHT

As always, the holidays are a time of overindulging, and when your clothes start to get tighter, it makes realize you better do something about it. Although many of us stop the challenge within the first 30 days, 40% of people surveyed say they want to lose weight in the next year.

2. EAT BETTER

Healthier food choices seem to be on everyone's mind. 50% of people surveyed said that eating healthier is one of their top resolutions for 2023. Last week we saw a report saying we are all the way back to 1996 with our life expectancy losing ground this year by 8 months taking from the average age of 77 to 76, maybe we need to look at what we are consuming. Those stats were not global. Americans are losing the battle and we need to look at what we are doing to stay healthy and strong.

Photo by Mitchell Orr on Unsplash Photo by Mitchell Orr on Unsplash loading...

1. EXERCISE MORE

Exercise MORE? How about exercise at all?! 52$% of Americans are thinking about it. My exercise routine currently consists of shoveling snow, vacuuming, running up and down the stairs in my house doing laundry. I've just started a plan to increase some physical activity. My suggestion? If you aren't used to it, build it over time and enjoy what you are doing. Like skiing? Go downhill or cross-country skiing. Like dancing? Dance your butt off in your bedroom til you just can't dance anymore. Go roller skating, try belly dancing, try yoga, join a gym if you like variety, but do what you love. Enjoy moving your body, because if you don't, you just might not have the opportunity to do it in the future.

Famous People Who Came to St. Cloud in the '70s

What Does AI Think St. Cloud Looks Like at Christmas?