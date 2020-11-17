Herbert “Herb” Stumpf, 98, Pierz

October 27, 1922 - November 13, 2020

Herbert “Herb” Stumpf, 98 year old resident of Pierz, died Friday, November 13 at the Pierz Villa Nursing Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 17 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 16 from 4:00-7:30 PM and from 9:30 A.M. on Tuesday until the hour of the service. All visitation times will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. A Christian Mother’s Rosary will be said at 4:00 PM followed by the Knights of Columbus Office of the Dead Prayer will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Monday evening.

Herbert Peter Stumpf was born on October 27, 1922 in Agram Township, Morrison County, Minnesota to the late Edward and Regina (Terhaar) Stumpf. He attended Country school in Agram Township. He attended St. Cloud Technical and Community College, where he received his Small Appliance Repair Certificate. Herb was united in marriage to Elvira Kuklok on September 3, 1951 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. The couple made their home in Duluth for a short time, where Herb worked in the shipyards. The couple moved to rural Pierz where they raised their 10 children on the family farm. After retiring the couple moved into Pierz and resided on Park Avenue for several years. During his retirement years Herb worked for Pierz Foods and the Brenny Funeral Home. Herb enjoyed gardening, playing cards, wood working, volunteering, square dancing with Elvira and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was known as Grandpa Herb at Holy Trinity School. Herb was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, MCCL and was a Fourth Degree with the Knights of Columbus.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 69 years, Elvira; children, John (Ruth) Stumpf of Denver, CO, Joel Stumpf of Little Falls, Steve Stumpf of Pierz, Galen (Karla) Stumpf of Pierz, Philip (Catherine) Stumpf of Glenwood, Claude (Christine) Stumpf of Apple Valley, Jessica Stumpf of St. Paul, Joyce (Scott) Willman of St. Paul, Paulette (Terry) Elliott of St. Cloud and Maria (Cary) Calvert of Kenai, AK; siblings, Ernie (Betty) Stumpf of Belle Plaine, Cora (Jim) Cain of Denver, CO, Lavina (Leo) Bonacci of Denver, CO; 31 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Regina Stumpf, infant son, Samuel, brothers, Walter Stumpf, Alfred Stumpf, Edwin Stumpf and Roman Stumpf; sisters, Marie (Don) Schultheis, and Irene (Al) Selinski.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Holy Trinity Catholic school.