Henry Smith Jr., 45, St. Cloud

June 19, 1978 - October 28, 2023

A celebration of life for Henry Smith, Jr., age 45, of St. Cloud will be at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. There will be a visitation on Tuesday one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Henry died as a result of a motor vehicle accident on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Henry Smith Jr. was born June 19, 1978, in St. Paul, MN to Henry and Dorothy (Franklin) Smith. He grew up in Minneapolis, graduating from North High School. He moved to St. Cloud to attend St. Cloud State University where he received his degree in Criminal Justice. Henry played football for St. Cloud State while he was a student. He stayed in St. Cloud, building a life with his family and he became the owner of Blended Youth and Family Services, a home healthcare company. Henry loved spending time with his dogs but his time was never better spent than the time with his grandson, Benjamin.

Henry is survived by the love of his life, Lea Reif-Wenner, St. Cloud; his children, Akeem (Danyell Wilkerson) Smith, St. Paul; Aishah (Jose Garcia) Smith, Sartell, and Henry (Peyton Bush) Smith III, Sartell. He is also survived by his sisters and brother, Jackie “DeeDee” Anderson, St. Cloud; William (Kimberly) Anderson, Brooklyn Center; Maryann Smith, Dayton, Ohio, and one grandson, Benjamin Smith.

Henry is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, David Smith.