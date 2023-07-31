Henry J. Zeroth, 84, Princeton

July 7, 1939 - July 29, 2023

attachment-Henry Zeroth loading...

Henry J. Zeroth, age 84, of Princeton, MN, passed away on July 29, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Fr. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM on Friday, August 4 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton with a prayer service at 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Princeton.

Henry was born to Raymond and Eleanor (Lubbesmeyer) Zeroth on July 7, 1939, in Princeton. He served his country in the United States Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. Henry married Myra Prom on May 9, 1964, in Harvey, ND, and they were happily married for 40 years. Shortly after their marriage, they bought a hobby farm in Princeton, where they lived and raised their family. He worked for nearly 40 years as a machinist for Smith Systems. Henry had a strong faith and was a lifelong member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Princeton VFW.

Henry was one of the founders of Hunting Camp 763 (the shack) where he enjoyed his outdoor pastimes of hunting and fishing. He looked forward to the annual family camping trip at various Minnesota State Parks where many wonderful memories were made. He was a sweet, caring man who thrived for time with his family.

Henry is survived by his children, Rodney (Barb) of Foley, Michele (Mike) Pool of Garland, TX, Darrell (Sally Loss) of Princeton, ReNee (Jason) Miller of Shoreview, and Cheryl (Jim) Hall of Montrose; siblings, Shirley Steinke of Crown, Joan (Bob) Miller of Isanti, LeeRoy (Kathy) of Talkeetna, AK, and Linda Finley of Rush City; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Myra in 2005; sisters, Donna Mae Hermanson and Rita Ryan; and brother, Eugene.