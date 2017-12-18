Helen Krebsbach, 82, St. Joseph

February 24, 1935 - December 15, 2017

Helen Krebsbach loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Helen Krebsbach, age 82, of St. Joseph who passed away on Friday, December 15, 2017, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Jerome Tupa, O.S.B will officiate. Entombment of the urn will take place at a later date.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the St. Joseph Catholic Church’s Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Parish Prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Heritage Hall.

Helen was born on February 24, 1935 in St. Joseph to Edward and Mary (Rennie) Pfannenstein. She married Thomas Krebsbach on June 18, 1960 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Helen worked in Accounts Receivable for Northern States Power Company from 1955 – 1990. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, a Parish Volunteer, and the Canticle Singers.

She is survived by her siblings, MaryAnn Poepping of St. Joseph, Ione (Jim) Gustafson of The Villages, FL, and Ralph (Judy) Pfannenstein of Brooklyn Park; and three generations of nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; and husband Tom in 2013, sister, Claudette Klein; and brothers, Eugene and Robert.

Memorials are preferred to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Organ Restoration Fund.