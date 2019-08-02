Helen J. Struzyk, 82

D. July 31, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel for Helen J. Struzyk, age 82, who passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Reverend Robert Harren will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

Helen is survived by her children, Ken (Cindy), Debbie (Mark) Kubes and Terry (Betsy); six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and brother, Mike (Rose) Zytkovicz.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Walter on June 27, 1977.