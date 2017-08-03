Helen Cathalene Scepaniak, 97, Albany

February 21, 1920 - July 25, 2017

The mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Helen C. Scepaniak, age 97of Albany, will be 11:00 AM, Monday, August 14 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Helen died on July 25 at the County Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM on Sunday, August 13 and again after 10:00 AM, Monday, August 14 in the Seven Dolors gathering space. Seven Dolors parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM Sunday. The Seven Dolors Christian Mothers will pray at 10:30 Monday in the church. Arrangements are being made with the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Helen was born February 21, 1920, in the St. Cloud Hospital to Mathias and Agnes (Kuper) Heinen. She grew up on a farm near Albany. She married Sylvester Scepaniak on September 27, 1941, in the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Helen was employed by Tobin's Variety Store and Dindorf Drug until her retirement. She was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church, the Seven Dolors Christian Mothers, and the Albany American Legion Auxiliary.

Helen is survived by her sons, Ron (Sandi) Scepaniak, Marietta, GA; Don (Diane) Scepaniak, Avon; Richard "Ivan" (Donna) Scepaniak, Avon and Steve Scepaniak, Albany. She is also survived by six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Sylvester in 1987 and her brothers and sisters, Andy Heinen, Elizabeth Miller, Mary Block, Theresa Evertowsky, Alois Heinen, Joe Heinen, Barney Heinen, Herman Heinen, Clara Klimmek, Tony Heinen; step brothers and sisters, Ben Heinen, Matt Heinen, Martin Heinen, Nick Heinen, Mike Heinen, John Heinen and Katherine Sauter.