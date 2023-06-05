Helen Carlson, 91, Foley

July 29, 1931 - June 3, 2023

Helen Carlson, age 91 of Foley, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2023 at the Gardens at Foley. The family was blessed with the opportunity to spend Helen’s last days in her company sharing short conversations, time of quiet companionship and in the end, sweet smiles. Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM, Friday, June 9, 2023 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Ronneyby, MN. Pastor Barbara Peterson will officiate. A visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at the church on Friday. Burial will take place in the Ronneby Riverside Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Helen Phyllis Carlson was born July 29, 1931 in Foley to George and Bessie Lee (Wood) Poorker. She was married to her loving husband, Charles Carlson for 61 years, living on the family farm for years. She loved her flower beds, reading, and cross stitch. For many years she bred and raised Boston Terriers. She was at all the High School foot ball games. She even ran the Oak Park Café for a short time. Garage sales were a favorite pastime.

She is survived by her five children Tom (Judy) Carlson, Chuck (Renee) Carlson, Diane Nordang, Linda (Dewey) Kunkel and Lorri Carlson, as well as 15 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Helen is proceeded in death by her mother and father, sister and brothers, along with her son Mike Carlson. She was the last of her generation.