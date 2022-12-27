Helen Bollig, 83, Cushing

October 29, 1939 - December 24, 2022

Helen (Thorson) Bollig, 83-year-old resident of Cushing passed away on December 24 surrounded by her family. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 27, at 9:30 AM at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Pastor Beth Pottratz officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Cushing Union Cemetery.

Helen Astrid (Thorson) Bollig, born October 29, 1939 in Little Falls, MN to Engwald and Hazel (Gregerson) Thorson. She married Kenneth Bollig on February 1, 1958, in Little Falls, MN and later moved to Cushing, MN, where they raised their family. Kenneth passed in 2013. When the children were grown Helen became a seamstress and crafter. Many of us know she was a perfectionist and drove some of us crazy with how picky she was when it came to sewing. She was instrumental in the founding of, and also President, of the Cushing Community Park. Helen left us on December 24, 2022. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Helen is survived by her children, Kenneth "Booty" of Cushing, Cindy (Leon) Brownell of St Cloud, Judy (Herb) Schroeder of Milaca and Scott (Brenda) of Pierz; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie, Trudy, Darlene, Carla, and brother Richard, many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Kenneth, and sister Donna.