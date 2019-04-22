Heart Transplant Gives New Life, Opportunity For Minnesota Man

ST. CLOUD -- April is Donate Life Month and one St. Cloud Hospital volunteer knows what it means to be given the gift of life.

John Vosberg began having serious heart troubles in 2016 and a year later was in need of a heart transplant.

He says while he's been a registered organ donor he never thought he would be on the other end.

I've been registered as a donor since I got my license. Never in a million years did I think I would be here as a transplant recipient.

He says he was already planning his funeral when he was first put on the donor list, when not even a week later doctors found a match.

They did the transplant the next day on July 23rd, 2017. Twelve days later I got released to go home.

Since his transplant Vosberg says he's been able to reach out to the family to pass on his gratitude, and to this day remains close with his donors sister.

The sister talked about her relationship with her only sibling. It touched me an I wrote back to her and told her if she was interested there was room in this heart for another sister.

Vosberg says today he makes it his mission to share the effect that organ donation has on others.

I never want someone to die to get there organ, but we all meet our demise at some point in time, and when that happens, what greater gift can we give then the gift of life to another person.

According to Donate Life Minnesota, more than 3,400 people are waiting for a transplant in the Upper Midwest and approximately 22 people dying each day due to the organ shortage.

