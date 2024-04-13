Paynesville DMV Holding Coloring Contest For Donate Life Month
PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- An area Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is having a kids coloring contest to honor organ donors. April is National Donate Life Month and to help celebrate the Paynesville DMV is asking kids to take part in a coloring contest.
Parents can pick up the coloring pages at the DMV or print them off from the city's website, and then drop the finished pictures off at the DMV where they will be displayed all month long. Prizes will be awarded in two age groups, 8 & under, and 9 through 14, and the deadline to drop off a coloring is April 26th with winners announced the following week.
The DMV hopes that through education, conversation, and other activities more people will be inspired to check the box to be an organ donor when they renew their driver's license.
