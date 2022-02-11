Healthy Super Bowl Snack Alternatives For You Central MN Party

If your New Year's Resolution was to lose weight, you might be a little apprehensive about attending a Super Bowl party this weekend. According to a recent estimate, if you plan on attending a Super Bowl party this year, you'll likely eat around 8,000 calories on average. I mean, one of the best things about attending a football party is eating a ton of unhealthy food. There's good news though! It's easy to modify some of your favorite football snacks and turn them into healthier options that won't totally blow your weight loss progress! Check out some of these delicious but healthy recipes!

1 medium head of cauliflower, chopped into bite-sized pieces

1/2 cup garbanzo bean flour

1/2 cup water

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon melted butter

2/3 cup hot sauce

2 avocados

½ cup plain greek yogurt

1 lime, juiced

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

¼ cup red onion, diced

¼ cup tomato, diced

salt and pepper to taste (I did ⅛th teaspoon)

1 can of chickpeas

1/4 cup of lemon juice

1/4 cup well-stirred tahini

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Ground cumin

Salt1 tablespoons water

Dash of paprika

Joseph's bread from Coborn's (60 calories)

1/4 cup pizza sauce (only 30 calories)

1/4 onion, chopped (roughly 40 calories)

1/4 green pepper, chopped (roughly 30 calories)

7 pepperonis (70 calories)

1/4 cup of low fat mozzarella cheese

Ham rollups aka Minnesota sushi

Deli ham

Greek plain yogurt

Pickles

