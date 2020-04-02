Health Department to Name Larger Care Facilities with COVID-19

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Health says they are working to get the names of larger congregate-care facilities posted on their website who have had positive cases of COVID-19.

Commissioner Jan Malcolm says of the 18 deaths in Minnesota, 11 are from patients who were in a long term care facility.

So far, 47 facilities have had one or more positive cases of the virus.

Thirty-six facilities have just one case, five of them have two cases and six with more than two positive cases. The largest outbreak at a congregate-care facility is eight cases.

Forty-nine of the positive COVID-19 cases in those facilities are among the resident populations and 22 of the cases are workers.

Malcolm expects to post the names of the larger facilities with COVID-19 cases on the Minnesota Department of Health's website in the coming days.