Hazel D. L. Sjoquist, 97, Princeton

August 10, 1921 - May 19, 2019



Hazel Sjoquist passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019. Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 11:00 AM, with visitation from 10:30 - 11:00 AM at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, Minnesota.

Hazel Doris Lorraine Sandell was born on August 10, 1921, in Dalbo, MN, to Erick and Martha (Sundberg) Sandell. She was married to Otto Sjoquist on September 18, 1940, at Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo. Hazel was a homemaker as she and Otto raised their ten children on the farm. Growing up without a mother, Hazel was very proud of her family and wanted to spoil them all. She loved children and spending time with her grandchildren. Hazel was an amazing storyteller and would often read her grandchildren books or tell stories about her childhood. Hazel also enjoyed gardening and would grow beautiful flowers and vegetables for her family, whom she taught how to can and freeze food. She loved to sing and was musical, and she also taught herself to play piano. Above all else, Hazel was a sweet person who could always put a smile on your face. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Hazel is survived by her children, Sandra Peterson of Dalbo, Mary Ann (Joe) Shelton of Colonial Heights, VA, Audrey Pulm of Braham, Thomas (Renell) Sjoquist of Dalbo, Peter (Janice) Sjoquist of Princeton, Joy (Roy) Collin of Glen, and Lynda (Stephen) Albaugh of Des Moines, IA; sixteen grandchildren; numerous great- and great-great-granchildren; sister, Eunice Hinde; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; two brothers; husband, Otto in 1985; sons, Steven Sjoquist, Jim Sjoquist, and Samuel Sjoquist; son-in-laws, Roger Peterson and Bill Pulm; daughter-in-law, Margaret Sjoquist; and grandson, John Peterson.