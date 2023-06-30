Have You Seen This Goat? Reward for Missing/Stolen Goat

I feel like this is an old episode of the Brady Bunch where a rival school steals the other school's mascot.

But, this is real life. A beloved goat named Hazelnut has been taken from a school in St Paul. There is a $500 reward being offered for the return of Hazelnut, the goat.

According to Bring Me the News, this is what we know so far:

Evidently the surveillance cameras didn't pick up a license plate. Otherwise, you would think that they would have been able to track that down.



So, the search continues. Have you seen Hazelnut? No one knows what area she could be in... could be St. Cloud???

Take a look around and see if you see a goat that may have lost it's home... $500 bucks!