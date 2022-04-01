Have This Peanut Butter or Lettuce from a MN Store? Throw It Out
Peanut Butter has got to be one of my favorite foods. That, and cheese. Could probably live on those foods for the rest of my life and be ok. Unless, of course, there's a recall because of some nasty thing that ended up in the peanut butter... and/or lettuce in this case.
Skippy peanut butter has been recalled because of some possible metal shavings that may have made it's way into some jars of peanut butter during packaging.
It isn't all Skippy peanut butter. If you have some creamy full fat peanut butter, you're fine. That isn't on the recall list. These are the Skippy Peanut Butter variations that are on the recall list. If you find that you do have one or any of these products in your pantry, you are encouraged to bring it back to the store you bought it from for an exchange.
- SKIPPY Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz with "best if used by" dates of MAY0623 and MAY0723