December 25, 1943 - March 10, 2022

Harvey Donek, 78 year old resident of Harding, MN met his wife, Josie at Heaven's gate on Thursday, March 10 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 9 at 1:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Rev. Gregg Valentine Officiating. A time of gathering will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday, April 9 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Harvey Donek was born December 25, 1943 in Platte Lake Township, Morrison County to the late Louis and Eleanor Donek, in the house his father built. He grew up in Platte Lake Township and attended school in Harding, MN. Harvey Donek was united in marriage to Josie Stegora on July 8, 1965 in Harding, MN. The couple made their home in rural Harding. Harvey worked the following jobs throughout his life: Farming and Milking Cows, Scorpion Snowmobiles, Grand Casino Mille Lacs Security. Harvey enjoyed and loved calving time on the farm and seeing the new life, deer hunting in the fall with his family, collecting and saving everything, raising vegetables and flowers in his garden and fixing and tinkering around the farm. Harvey will be remembered for being a prankster and took immense pleasure in pulling them off on family and friends. He treasured his time wrestling with the grandchildren and hosting Sunday night dinners with the entire family. Harvey made sure no one went away hungry; he would personally fill up your plate to make sure! He enjoyed making the following dishes, liver and onions, rice hot dish, sauerkraut, dumplings and chili. Harvey enjoyed listening to classic Country especially, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and Hank Williams. During his down time, he enjoyed watching Bonanza, Gun Smoke, Mountain Men, Classic Westerns.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Brenda (Rodney) Baker of Pine Center, MN, Paula (Shawn) Bue of Freedhem, MN, Louis (Dannielle) Donek of Harding, MN, Conway Donek of Harding, MN and Ashley (Ron) Hopkins of Brainerd, MN; step-daughter, Susan Krueger; grandchildren, Crystal Donek, Tyler (Kaci) Donek, Matthew Baker, Cassie Bue, Bradley Donek and Samantha Donek ; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Waytashek, Paisley Donek, Harvirose Donek, Vincent Donek and Bentley Baker; siblings, Shirley (Dave Keppers) Yorek of Hillman, Melvin (Dorla) Donek of Crandon, WI, Arlen (Roy) Kroll of Ramsey, MN.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Josie on February 20, 2022, dad, Louis Donek and step-mom, Lonah Donek; mom, Eleanor Chmielewski and step-dad, Benedict Chmielewski and a half-brother, Marvin Dean.