Harold Warren Hines, 81, Sartell

October 27, 1935 - May 28, 2017

Harold Hines loading...

Harold Warren Hines, age 81, died May 28, 2017 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, June 10, 2017 at First United Methodist Church of the St. Cloud Region, Sartell, MN. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 PM Friday, June 9, 2017 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday, June 10th. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Madison, SD.

Harold was born October 27, 1935 in Madison, South Dakota to Emery and Elsie (Geiberger) Hines. He was raised by his mother and stepfather Frank Hockett. Harold entered the Army National Guard on April 15, 1954 and then went on to serve in the US Army from 1961 to 1962. He married Ardis J. Chapman on September 21, 1957 in Madison, SD. Harold graduated from Dakota State University, Madison, SD, received his Masters Degree from South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD and a Specialist Certificate from St. Cloud State University. He was a teacher in Revillo and Watertown, SD, and Jeffers, MN. Harold served for 3 years as principal at Plainview, MN and for 26 years served as assistant principal at St. Cloud Apollo High School retiring in 1996.

Harold is survived by his wife, Ardis Hines of Sartell, MN; daughters and sons, Deb Hines Smith of Phoenix, AZ; Bryon Hines of Lindale, TX; Phillip Hines of St. Michael, MN; and Lisa Hines of Waite Park, MN; nine grandchildren and one great grandson; siblings, Dick (Barb) Hines of Elmo, MO; Charles (Rosemary) Hines of Mason City, IA; Wayne (Kathy) Hines of Shorewood, MN; and Shirley Moore of Madison, SD.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Emery Hines, Les Hines, Ernie Hines and two sisters, Evelyn Welch and Mildred McLuen.