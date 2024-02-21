Harold S. Stang, 86, Paynesville

May 7, 1937 - February 17, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Harold S. Stang, age 86 of Paynesville who passed away at his home on Saturday, February, 17, 2024. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Church.

Harold Stang was born May 7th, 1937 in St. Martin, MN to Mathias and Amalia Stang. He married Marie Weber on August 26th 1958 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa. They farmed southwest of St. Martin, where they raised their three sons. He worked at the St. Martin Coop for 17 years. In 1993 they moved to Paynesville. He drove for the R.O.S.E Center for 6 years and was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church, Catholic United Financial, Crosier Apostolate, Knights of Columbus, and Elrosa Senior Citizens.

Harold enjoyed gardening, ice fishing, deer hunting, playing cards, fixing and repairing things, and helping at Stang Precision. He especially loved going back to the farm to work in the fields.

Most of all, Harold enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved going to grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting and school activities.

Harold will be remembered for his kindness and generosity.

He is survived by his wife Marie of 65 years; sons Bruce (Bernie), Allen (Jill), Brian (Kristie); seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren; siblings Jim (Donna), Donnie (Shari), MaryAnn, Kathy; sisters-in-law Alma Stang, Eileen Stang, Doris Stalboeger; brother-in-law Herbie Torborg. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings Andy, Brother Daniel, Manny, Connie, Sister Bernie, Matthew, Joan Torborg, Marylin Stalboeger, in-laws Severin Linz, Fred Albers, Edith Stang, Jim Stalboeger, Rich Olmscheid, Emmy Torborg.