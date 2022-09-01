Harold Neyssen, 92, Sauk Rapids

June 10, 1930 - August 31, 2022

Harold Neyssen, age 92 of Sauk Rapids passed away August 31, 2022 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, Sauk Rapids. A Celebration of Life Gathering will start at 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mr. Jim's in Foley. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Harold Elmer Neyssen was born June 10, 1930 in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota to John and Florence (Reynolds) Neyssen. He farmed all of his life in Benton County and milked cows for over 70 years.

In his younger years he worked as a lineman for rural telephone companies. He enjoyed family birthday gatherings, a cold beer and talking smart. Harold's greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and giving them rides on his tractor.

He is survived by his wife, Joan of Foley and children: Tom, Foley; Rita (Doug Weber) Neyssen, Foley and Greg (Mary Kiley) of Rice as well as grandchildren: Travis (Jami) Neyssen, Jodi Rauschendorfer, Molly Neyssen and Megan (Kyle) Hansen and great grandchildren: Brooke, Blake, Gabby, Dani, Maddie, Stella, Lola and Leo. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters.