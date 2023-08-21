Harold “Harry” E. Thompson, 86, Sauk Rapids

February 17, 1937 - August 18, 2023

Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 25, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Harold “Harry” E. Thompson, 86, of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Jerry Knafla will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids. There will be a luncheon immediately following the service at the funeral home.

Harold was born February 17, 1937 in Foley to Jack and Mary (Parent) Thompson. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960. Harry married Mary Kay Hommerding on April 27, 1963 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. He worked as a machine operator for Stone Container, retiring in 1999. Harry was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, Waite Park American Legion Post #428, and St. Cloud VFW Post #428. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cribbage.

Survivors include his daughters and son, Kay (Jeff) Johnson of Breezy Point, Kim (Keith) Christianson of Bemidji, Todd Thompson of Monticello, and Nikki (Jamie) Klehr of Richmond; brothers, Ray (Shirley) Thompson of Rice and Mark (Judy) Thompson of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Kirstie, Joshua, Zachary, Allison, Logan, Brooke, Braden, Jesse, Abby, and Brady, ten great-grandchildren, and one on the way; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Kay on July 17, 2023; son-in-law, Daryl Harmdierks; brothers, Herb and Jerry Thompson; and one grandson.