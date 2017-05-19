Harold A. “Harry” Pfannenstein, 84, St. Joseph

February 17, 1933 - May 16, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Harold A. “Harry” Pfannenstein, age 84, of St. Joseph who passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at the St. Cloud V. A. Health Care System. Reverend Jerome Tupa, O.S.B. will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery with full military honors.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph. Parish prayers will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Harry was born on February 17, 1933 in St. Joseph to John and Margaret (Philippi) Pfannenstein. He served honorably in the United States Army. Harry married Marcella Reischl on November 18, 1954 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. He worked as a welder for a Burlington Northern Railroad for 44 years. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the St. Joseph American Legion Post #328 and past member of the Moose Lodge #1400.

Harry enjoyed automobiles, watching westerns, bicycling and welding and fabricating lawn ornaments and outdoor equipment. He loved spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Duane (Lisa) of St. Joseph, Darrell of St. Joseph, Dawn Pfannenstein of St. Joseph, Diana Schmidt of Cold Spring, Dana (significant other, Jessica Olson) of Sartell; grandchildren, Justin, Trevor, Brady, Benjamin, Matthew, Daniel, Samuel, Jacob, Corey, Cody, Jenna, Elizabeth, Johnathon; sisters and brothers, Doreen of St. Cloud, Jerome of St. Cloud, Elaine (Andy) of Rice, Barbara of St. Cloud, Ronald (Marge) of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents; wife Marcy; daughter, Brenda; brothers and sister, Melvin Norman and Elsie.