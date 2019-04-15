Harlem Globetrotters Coming to SCSU

ST. CLOUD -- Arguably the best-known basketball team in the world is coming to town this week. The Harlem Globetrotters will be at St. Cloud State University's Halenbeck Hall on Wednesday night.

Player Ant Atkinson says he can't wait to entertain the crowd.

I'm like the modern day Meadowlark Lemon, I'm the guy that walks around making everybody laugh, I tell a lot of jokes. I'm also pretty good at making some full court shots. You're going to see a lot of stuff from me and my teammates and we just can't wait to get there and put on a great show.

The game starts at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Tickets are available on the SCSU website.

Photo courtesy of the Harlem Globetrotters

There will be opportunities both before and after the game for fans to interact with the players.

You'll also see the Flying Globies, an acrobatic trampoline dunk team.