For 9 years Brian Duchene has organized a first responder recognition event. This year's event is called Handshakes With Heroes and features appearances by numerous law enforcement, fire and EMS officials. Brian Duchene and Jen Odette (Executive Director for the Public Safety Foundation) joined me on WJON. Odette says they changed the name of the event to highlight the opportunity for community members to shake hands with these heroes.

This year's event will take place Thursday (June 12) at the Benton County Fairgrounds from 4-8pm and is free and open to the public. Duchene says new events include an appearance by RJ Stables out of Sauk Rapids who'll bring some horses to give hay rides. They will also teach kids how to lasso. The Stearns County Sheriff's department is bringing their trailer which helps parents know what to look for in regards to things in a teenager's room that can be harmful.

Events also include K-9 demonstrations, which includes Central Lakes Search and Rescue where their dogs specialize in finding people. Axe throwing, target shooting, and firefighter interactive games are also apart of the 4-hour show.

Miller Auto is providing food and beverage with help provided by the Tinville and Metro Area Lions. Hamburgers, hot dogs and cookies will be served. Dutch Maid Bakery is donating the buns.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Brian Duchene and Jen Odette, click below.