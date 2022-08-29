Halloween Store Opens in St Cloud Mall [PHOTOS]

Is it that time already? Apparently so. As I was walking through Crossroads mall... one of those things I do when it's kind of crappy outside, and It's a mindless thing to do. Plus, since it's back to school time, there could be some great deals to be had.

Laura Bradshaw Laura Bradshaw loading...

Spirit Halloween has opened in the mall where H&M used to be. On the corner directly across from the Boot Barn.

Ever bee accused of being "sour grapes"? Here is your chance to parade that around. Perfect costume.

attachment-Halloween 2 loading...

There is always the Chucky Doll costume, but I may have missed it in other years, but this year there is even the sweater that Chucky wears (with the overalls). It's sort of like the Freddy Krueger one from Nightmare on Elm Street.

attachment-Halloween 3 loading...

Also, if you are looking for a specific type of costume for a party for adults or kids, everything is by theme. And new this year, if you are a fan of Yellowstone, there are costumes for both Rip and Beth, and also some random cowboy type costumes.

attachment-Halloween 4 loading...

Fruit? How about a can of Niced Hard Tea?

attachment-Halloween 5 loading...

I've seen a lot of Spirit Halloween stores. They generally are in pop up locations that are already vacant since they are strictly seasonal. They are never in the same space twice. This one is rather impressive. They have some displays set up to look like what you could have your front yard could look like to greet trick or treaters. It looks pretty cool.

Laura Bradshaw Laura Bradshaw loading...

The movie Hocus Pocus has an anniversary this year, and there is a whole section just for that - the Sanderson Sisters.

Get our free mobile app

Plus, of course, all of the accessories you could possibly need. Make up, wigs, jewelry, shoes, you name it, they probably have it.

And since we are all hoping for a much more normal year after coming out of strange pandemic times, I'm guessing you better shop earlier than later if you want the best pick of the costumes.

Laura Bradshaw Laura Bradshaw loading...

And they are hiring! Trick or Treat!

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies