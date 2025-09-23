WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity has been expanding its efforts in recent years.

We're going to serve about five families this year, which is going to more than double what we did last year and the year before, and next year we're anticipating growth quite substantially above the five we're doing this year. With the new programs we have, including the open market program, where families will be able to qualify for a mortgage and purchase a home on the open market.

Executive Director Chad Bouley says in their four-county service area, they have a wait list well over 500 families.

Partnerships with local schools have allowed Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity to serve more families.

The program that we have at St. Cloud Tech and Sartell High Schools, where we build homes at their sites, and then we move those and finish them off with volunteers, has been very successful for us. I'm looking at partnering with other high schools to do the same. Starting next fall, we have signed a partnership agreement with Elk River-Zimmerman-Rogers High School.

Bouley says, besides the student help, they have a large demand for community volunteers.

Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity is hosting its 15th annual Breakfast for Humanity Fundraiser on Wednesday, October 8th, at The Park Event Center in Waite Park.