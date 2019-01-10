Gwenn Orton Hoberg, 82, Denver, Colorado

September 3, 1936 – December 12, 2018

Gwenn Orton Hoberg, age 82 of Denver, CO passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 in Denver, CO.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 1:00-1:30 PM at the funeral home.

Gwenn was born on September 3, 1936 on a farm north of Sauk Rapids, MN to Orrie and Opal (Reid) Orton. She attended high school in Stewart, MN before graduating from Mankato State University where she earned a degree in Home Economics. She taught school for one year and then married Darell Hoberg. They later divorced. They had two children, a daughter, Cyndi Hoberg and a son, Scott Hoberg. She was employed in the human resource department at the hospital in Vail, CO and later at a care center in Denver.

Family and friends will remember her as a kind, goodhearted person. She was an excellent seamstress, even making suites and coats. She did beautiful needlework and knitting. Gwenn was also a very good cook and a special friend.

Gwenn is survived by her children, Cynthia Hoberg of Denver, CO and son, Scott Hoberg of Hartline, WA; sister, Jean Hegman of St. Cloud, MN and brother, Ralph (Julie) Orton of Omro, WI and grandchildren, Katie (Parker) Burton and Cole (Ashley) Hoberg.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.