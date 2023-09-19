Gwendolyn “Nana” Maddox, 73, Princeton

July 24, 1950 - September 18, 2023

attachment-Gwendolyn Maddox loading...

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM with a visitation from 10:30 to 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2174 – 100th Avenue, Princeton. Burial will be in Georgia at a later date.

Gwendolyn Sue Hall was born 24 July 1950, to Richard Levador Hall and Nannie Pearl Caruthers in Macon, Georgia. Everyone called her Nana, so from here on she will be referred to as Nana. Nana grew up in Georgia. She often would tell stories about her and her family at her Granny and Papa’s house on Arkwright Road and the fun they had there as a family. She loved her family very much and enjoyed the times they had together.

Nana was entering her senior year of high school when she met the love of her life Eugene Leroy Maddox. She often would tell the story of their brief courtship; they met on a Friday night and married the following Wednesday. Talk about love at first sight… Nana and Papa were married 55 years this July. Nana and Papa traveled a lot during their early marriage but settled in Georgia where they raised their family. They didn’t have much, but they gave all they could to their children. Nana was a compassionate, gentle, loving mother who always made time for her children.

She had a loving disposition about her, if you knew her you liked her and often came to love her. She never let you leave without a hug because Nana loved everyone she met. She was a Pentecostal and she never wavered from her faith. Nana loved the Savior and her Father in Heaven. She spent a lot of her time these past few months listening to gospel music and building her relationship with our savior.

Nana was preceded in death by her father and mother, Richard and Pearl Hall; her brothers Dicky and Donny Hall; and husband, Eugene Leroy Maddox.

She is survived by her five children, Buddy Eric (Debbie) Maddox, Bryan Dirk Maddox, Laura Lynne (Ben) Juncker, Shane Maddox, and James Derik Maddox; her 13 grandchildren, Frances (Cody) Green, Jacob (Alice) Maddox, Cyndal (Kyle) Norman, Zachary Juncker, Garrett Juncker, Kaley (Chase) Mitchell, Cameron Maddox, Cody Maddox, Cloe Maddox, Karley Maddox, Sam Maddox, Blake (Brooke) Maddox, and Alyssa Maddox; 16 great-grandchildren, Carson, Huck, Harper, Zach, Joseph, Ray, Gwendolyn, Teagan, Bentley, Navy, Brooklyn, Easton, Maddie Rae, Montana, Weslyn, and a new baby boy coming in December; her sisters, Vivian Whisenant and Kay (David) Tate; and her sister-in-law Susan Hall.