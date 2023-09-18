Gwendolyn (Gwen) Ruth Richardson, 80, Albany

February 19, 1943 - September 15, 2023

attachment-Gwen Richardson loading...

The funeral service, a celebration of life, for Gwendolyn (Gwen) Richardson, age 80, of Albany, will be on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 11 AM at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Albany. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, from 4-7 PM at Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, Albany, and one hour prior to service on Thursday at the church. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery, Roseville, MN. Gwen passed away on September 15, 2023, at The Good Shepard Community, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Gwen was born on February 19, 1943, in St. Paul, MN to Albert and Evelyn (Hurley) Oase. She graduated from Humboldt High School, St. Paul. Gwen attended and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor’s degree in education, and then received her master’s degree from St. Cloud State University. She began teaching in Albany, MN in 1969, retiring in 2002. Gwen married Steven Richardson in July of 1975 in Watertown, SD. Together they enjoyed traveling, especially to Alaska and Hawaii. Gwen enjoyed gardening, watching the birds outside her window, and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved being a member of the Albany Book Club.

Gwen is survived by her husband, Steven Richardson, Albany, sons, Steve A. (LaDawna) Richardson, Cold Spring, John (Jessica) Richardson, Albany, grandchildren, Owen Hoppe, Jacob Richter, Macy Funk, Cooper Funk, and Darryn Richardson.

Preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Evelyn Oase, son, William Richardson, brother, Jerome Oase, and sister, Arylon Bottolfson.