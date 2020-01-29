Gwen Lynn Thiel, 44, St. Cloud

April 12, 1975 – January 28, 2020

Gwen Lynn Thiel age 44 of St. Cloud formally of Becker passed away January 28, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral Services will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Harvest Fellowship Church, 400 2nd Ave N Sauk Rapids, MN 56379. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Gwen was born in St. Cloud and grew up in Becker. She moved to St. Cloud in 1991.

Gwen is survived by her Brothers, Vince of Wait Park, Brad (Ann) Elk River, Miles (Ruth) of Glenwood. Sister, Missy (Ervan) Christopherson of Becker and Sister in Law, Susan Thiel of Minto ND. Nieces and Nephew, Vanessa (Jon) Mattson of Grand Forks ND, Carrissa (Mike) Gully of Fargo ND, Cory (Abbie) Christopherson of Foley and Kayla Christopherson of Becker. Great Niece and Nephew Aubree and Odin Mattson of Grand Forks ND.

She is proceeded in death by her Parents Emmett and Margaret, Brothers Sam and Peter, Grandparents Gregory and Mary Zimny and Clarence & Sadie Thiel.