Guy A. Olson, 60, Clear Lake

May 27, 1959 - October 18, 2019

Funeral Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Guy A. Olson, age 60, of Clear Lake, who passed away on Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Rob Olsen will officiate. Visitation will be after 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Becker on Monday.

Guy Allen Olson was born on May 27, 1959 in Minneapolis to Robert and Gail (McPheeters) Olson. He married Cecelia Utz and they have lived in Clear Lake since 1976. Guy was a self-employed welder for a couple of years in the Boilermakers Union. He was also self-employed as an auto parts store owner and mechanic. For the last 16 years, Guy was the owner/ operator of Olson Hauling. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping, fishing, snowmobiling, and tinkering with his hot rods. Guy was a reliable, generous, and kind man with a great sense of humor. Most importantly, he was a great dad.

Guy is survived by his wife, Cecelia of Clear Lake; sons, Jason (Terra) of Zimmerman and Justin (Penny) Olson of Becker; grandchildren, Kaylei, Leah, Devin, McKenna, Wayne and Tyler; brother, Steven (Doreen) of Annandale; and sister, Ruthann of Sauk Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Randy; and infant sister, Barbara Jean.