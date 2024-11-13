GSDC Announces Innovation, Employer of Choice Awards

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has announced the winners of this year's Innovation Awards and Employer of Choice Award.

The I-Award winners are Stearns Bank for launching an Islamic Banking Division to better service Islamic individuals, non-profits, and businesses.

Pinnacle Climate Technologies for creating the Heat Hog heater that delivers targeted, efficient warmth with features like adjustable tilt, a fuel-maximizing tank dock, and wide heat distribution.

St. Cloud Technical and Community College for launching the Advanced Manufacturing Center that provides cutting-edge training that prepares students for careers in the rapidly evolving manufacturing sector.

The Sartell Police Department for expanding their K-9 law enforcement program to include a K-9 therapy dog.

The 2024 Employer of Choice is DeZURIK for its focus on employee satisfaction, development, and safety. DeZURIK has a 95 percent retention rate.

