LITCHFIELD -- A Grove City woman was hurt after rolling her vehicle Sunday morning in Meeker County.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 22 and 215th Street in Greenleaf Township.

Sheriff Brian Cruze says 34-year-old Tanisha Olson hit a snowdrift, spun out and rolled her vehicle in the ditch.

Olson was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

