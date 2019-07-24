Grill Skills Class in St. Cloud Friday [PODCAST]

Arrow Ace Hardware and Paint is hosting a class called "Grill Skills" Friday from 4-7 p.m. Chef Jason Morse will be instructing and cooking during the 3-hour class Friday. He joined me on WJON today to talk about the event. Those in attendance will learn how to grill the best steak, salmon, chicken, vegetables and more. Be ready to eat because those with tickets will sample the items. Listen to my conversation with Chef Jason below.

Tickets and more information is available at arrowace.net. Tickets are $25 per person. The event will be held at Arrow Ace Hardware and Paint located at 2006 Veterans Drive in St. Cloud in Centennial Plaza.