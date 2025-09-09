A St. Cloud area non profit is approaching a milestone. Grey Face Rescue and Retirement is a senior, foster-based animal rescue based in St. Joseph. They focus on animals 7+ years old, oftentimes giving them a second chance at life or at the very least, a soft place to land.

The Founder

Bethie Gondeck is the founder and President of Grey Face Rescue and Retirement. She says Grey Face is a senior based foster rescue and at any time they have between 15-40 animals in foster care. Gondeck indicates they take in animals with minimal life expectancy and they stay with them in foster care until their end of life. She says they can only take in animals if they have fosters in place to take them. Gondeck indicates smaller dogs are easier to place in foster homes than larger dogs.

The Celebration

Grey Face will be celebrating 10 years of operation on October 11 at Pantown Brewing from 12pm-3pm. The event will include live music, food trucks, local vendors, giveaways, exclusive Grey Face merchandise, and senior animals.

How to Join

If you'd like to learn about Grey Face, how to become a foster family and to donate to this non profit, click here.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Bethie Gondeck, click below.