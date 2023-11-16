Gretchen A. Farrington, 80, Sartell

January 11, 1943 - November 15, 2023

attachment-Gretchen Farrington loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Gretchen A. Farrington, age 80 of Sartell who passed away on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at her home. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be Tuesday prior to mass starting at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Arrangements are being made by Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Gretchen was born January 11, 1943 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to George and Huldabelle (Whitinger) Ziebol. The youngest of six children, she attended St. Anthony’s grade school. Gretchen graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School. She was employed by Red Owl for over 28 years and later by Fingerhut and CompuCredit. Gretchen was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish.

Gretchen was very proud of her daughter Cindy who she lived with all her life and did everything together. Gretchen also was proud and enjoyed talking about her St. Cloud family history. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Gretchen is survived by her nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Cindy on March 12, 2022; brothers, George and James; sisters, Mary Lou Tadych, Carol Legg and Dona Ziebol; and her beloved dog, Phyllis.