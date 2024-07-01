Gregory Kayle Wiggers, 58, Little Falls

February 1, 1966 - June 29, 2024

Gregory Kayle Wiggers, 58-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Saturday, June 29 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 3 at 1:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Gregory Kayle Wiggers was born on February 1, 1966 in Clarksdale, Mississippi to Kayle and Jane (Giesbrecht) Wiggers. Before Greg was two years old, he was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. The diabetes would lead to other health struggles throughout his life. When Greg was a young boy, the family moved to Cumberland, WI where he attended school. Greg worked various jobs throughout his life including farm work, CNA, upholstery work, and most recently in the computer technology field. He retired early due to health complications. He was baptized into the Mennonite faith in 1977. Greg was a very spiritual man and loved to talk about anything related to religion and spirituality. Greg was united in marriage to Theresa O'Neil on September 16, 2000 at Maple Island Park in Little Falls. They resided in Pierz until 2022 when they moved to Little Falls. Greg enjoyed traveling, driving around enjoying nature, farming, camping, playing the harmonica, and spending time with family - especially his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Theresa Wiggers of Little Falls; son, Alex Wiggers of Little Falls; daughter, Megan (Justin Brady) O'Neil of Little Falls; parents, Kayle and Jane Wiggers of Cumberland, WI; grandchildren, Raynah and Rhylee of Little Falls; brothers, Darren (Thelma) Wiggers of Comstock, WI, Arlen (Tina) Wiggers of Comstock, WI, Joel (Renee) Wiggers of Moundridge, KS; sisters, Charmain Wiggers of Purdy, MO and Juliette (Aaron) Albrecht of Purdy, MO; and many nieces and nephews.