Gregory J. Waldorf, 63, Avon

March 4, 1958 – August 28, 2021

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Gregory J. Waldorf, age 63, of Avon, will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 11:30 am. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at Sacred Heart Church in Freeport.

Gregory was born March 4, 1958, in Sauk Centre, MN to Roman and Dolores (Job) Waldorf. He grew up in the Albany area, graduating from Albany High School in 1976. Gregory signed up for the Navy in November of 1975. After graduation in June of 1976, he started his Naval training. Gregory entered the U.S. Navy in May of 1977, he then transferred to the Naval Reserve in April of 1979, and was honorably discharged in November of 1981. While living in Millington, TN, Gregory worked at the Millington water treatment plant and Millington Power and Light. He then moved to Paducah, KY, working onboard the tugboats that pull barges on the river. Gregory moved back to central Minnesota to work at Jennie-O Foods and New Flyer Bus Company. Gregory also volunteered for the DAV and was a member of the Moose Lodge.

In June of 2015, Gregory married June Smith, and he then moved to Avon, where the two of them resided together. In May of 2017, Gregory, unfortunately, had a severe stroke which left him to reside at the VA since September 2018.

Gregory enjoyed watching a good Twins baseball game, and playing cards, especially Cribbage and 500. He loved to drive around, stopping to visit people and tell stories. Gregory will always be remembered for his joking around and his big laugh.

Gregory is survived by his wife, June, Avon; his sons, Ryan Waldorf, Millington, TN; Trevor Waldorf, Millington, TN; his brothers and sisters; Stephen (Nancy) Waldorf, Olivia, MN; Carol (Rich) Primus, Albany; Mary (Denny) Popp, Rice; Sharon (Larry) Jacobson, LeRoy, MN; Lucy (Keith) Overman, Freeport; Ronald Waldorf, Albany; Beverly (Frank) Tokarz, Victoria, MN; Edith Gerads, St. Stephen; Bonnie (Jeff Solum) Waldorf, Minnetonka; Roxanne (Mark) Newton, Lino Lakes; Chris Waldorf, St. Cloud; Bob (Amy) Waldorf, Hanover; and Ami (Ron) Ohmann, Albany.

He is preceded in death by his parents.