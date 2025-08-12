June 26, 1956 – August 11, 2025

Anthony “Gregg” Brown, age 69, of St. Augusta passed away on Monday, August 11, 2025 after a lengthy illness.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 15, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Hope Covenant Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 14, 2025 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home and 1 hour before the service at Hope Covenant Church. Burial with Military Honors will be in North Star Cemetery.

Gregg was born on June 26, 1956 in Cedartown, GA to Winfred and Nancy (Cook) Brown. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1975-1980 as a firefighter on the U.S.S. Saratoga and on the Crash and Rescue team both in Evergreen, AL and Sicily, Italy. After being discharged from the Navy in 1980 Gregg returned to Cedartown where he went on a blind date with LuAnn Pelzer. In 1981 they were married in St. Cloud, MN. Gregg worked as a police officer in Cedartown, GA and Sleepy Eye, MN before becoming a corrections officer at the St. Cloud Reformatory where he worked until retiring in 1996 for medical reasons. He enjoyed researching family ancestry, looking for rocks and arrowheads, woodworking, sharing his life experiences through stories, and following his kid’s music, sports and other activities. Gregg’s greatest joy came from his family. He loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and extended family. Gregg will be remembered for his sense of humor and deep, deep faith in and love of Christ.

Gregg is survived by his wife, LuAnn of St. Augusta; mother, Nancy Brown of Rockmart, GA; children, Michael (Kristen) Sekenski Brown of Minnetonka and Emily Ann (Jason) Krueger of Fairhaven; grandchildren, Winnie, Cleo and Veronica Sekenski Brown and Tyler, Samuel, Lillian Lu Krueger; sisters, Penny Reese and Terry Podskoc of Rockmart, GA and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Winfred; granddaughter, Bianca Sekenski Brown; and brothers-in-law Kelley Reese and Steve Podskoc.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the family.