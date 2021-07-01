Green Thumb Etc. Announces Move to New Downtown Location

ST. CLOUD -- A downtown St. Cloud furniture and flower shop has announced they are moving down the street.

Green Thumb Etc. says they are moving into a building on the corner of 7th Avenue and West St. Germain Street.

They say the new space has amazing natural light, double the floor space, a basement, and walk in coolers for all the wedding floral.

They expect to be in the new building in about 30 days.

Green Thumb Etc. is currently located at 917 West St. Germain Street. They do custom furniture upholstery, designer floral, and exclusive giftware. They opened in February of 2019.

