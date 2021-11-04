Business Taking In Dying Plants, Adopting Out to New Homes

ST. CLOUD -- Do you have a sad-looking dying plant that is barely hanging on in your home? Now there is a place for you to take that plant where it can get adopted into a new loving home where it will be properly cared for and allowed to flourish.

Green Thumb Etc. in downtown St. Cloud has begun a plant adoption program. Owner Ashley Green says she gets a lot of messages from customers and friends with questions about their dying plants, some have also been bringing her the plants in defeat.

A friend of mine stopped in with one of her sad dying plants and she just dropped it off and had this look of defeat on her face and then walked away. We just got to talking and joked about how often this happens. Through a collaborative conversation, we talked about how cool it would be for the people who know what they are doing with plants to be able to adopt them.

Green says previously she'd been giving away these plants because they aren't in good enough shape to sell them, and just couldn't bear to throw them away.

Now, this new program will allow you to adopt a plant for a fee of $10 to $20, with the option to donate more if you want, and the money will be used to create a floral arrangement that will go to a memory care unit in your name.

Green says the plant adoption program will be ongoing as long as people are killing plants and other people want to adopt them.

Green Thumb Etc. is at 701 West St. Germain Street in downtown St. Cloud.

