GREAT Theatre Kicks off the Holiday Season With White Christmas

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Fall in love this holiday season with the melodies of Irving Berlin.

GREAT Theatre opens their production of Irving Berlin's White Christmas this weekend on the Paramount Theatre stage. The show is based on the 1954 film and features 17 of Berlin's classic musical hits.

Music Director Hillary Vermillion says having a live orchestra performing Berlin's songs just brings an added element to the show.

It's great because live music brings you in the moment. We have a better connection with the actors on stage, there is more communication and movement we can have between elements happening in the show.

Vermillion says normally when a live orchestra plays during these productions, the band sits in the bottom of the pit.

She says for this show they really wanted to pull back the curtain for the audience.

We have lifted the pit so the audience can see the musicians better. We're showing the back stage within our set, so the audience gets to see the transition between rehearsal to a show with these small adjustments.

Transform your holidays with GREAT Theatre's production of White Christmas opening Saturday night and running through December 11th.

Tickets range between $28-$48 and can be found online or at the Paramount Theatre Box Office.