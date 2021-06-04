Great River Regional Library Kicks Off Summer Reading Program

ST. CLOUD -- Have your kid get lost in a book this summer.

The Great River Regional Library is kicking off their Summer Reading Program Monday.

The free program encourages kids to get excited about reading, while helping them beat the "summer slide."

Kids can keep track of every book they read, as the more books they finish, the more opportunity they have for a variety of prizes.

This summer's theme is Reading Colors Your World.

The program is open to all kids ages 0-18 and runs through August 7th.

Registration back be done in the Beanstack app or by visiting your local library branch during open hours.