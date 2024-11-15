Grants Announced to Help Minnesota Seniors Stay in Their Homes

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Two central Minnesota organizations will share in a state grant that will help senior citizens in Minnesota stay in their homes as they age.

Governor Tim Walz has announced $6,000,000 in Live Well at Home grants to be spread out across the state.

The Benedictine Living Community formerly known as Assumption Community Services in Cold Spring will receive $95,000 to expand accessible transportation throughout rural Stearns County, the St. Cloud metro area, and adjacent counties.

Helping Hands Outreach in Holdingford is receiving $50,000 to help the increasing population of older adults. The project will recruit volunteers to deliver free services, support family caregivers, and reduce social isolation in Benton, Morrison, and Stearns counties.

The governor's office says research shows when older Minnesotans are able to stay in their homes longer, they are happier and have better health outcomes than people who enter institutionalized care like nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

