Grant Directed At Lead Abatement in Southeastern Minnesota

ST. PAUL (AP) -- The Minnesota Department of Health will use a $3.3 million federal grant to minimize lead hazards in older homes across the state's southeastern region.

Health officials say southeastern Minnesota has higher rates of elevated lead levels in children compared to other parts of the state.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant will help low-income families rehabilitate older homes that still have lead-based paint.

The health department will partner with the cities of Rochester and Winona, as well as community organizations in a dozen counties.