Granite City Food & Brewery Sold

MINNETONKA -- The parent company of Granite City Food & Brewery has sold the business.

BBQ Holdings Inc. in Minnetonka has entered into an agreement with MTY Food Group Inc. based in Montreal in which MTY would acquire all of BBQ's holdings valued at about $200 million.

BBQ Holdings is a franchisor and operator of casual and fast casual dining restaurants in 37 states in the U.S. and Canada. Its flagship brands operate under the brands "Famous Dave's", "Granite City", among others.

BBQ Holdings operates over 200 franchised and over 100 corporate-owned restaurants.

BBQ Holdings bought Granite City Food & Brewery in March of 2020.

Granite City Food & Brewery opened its first restaurant in St. Cloud in 1999.