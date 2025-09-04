ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Bring a blanket and a lawn chair and enjoy some live music.

Granite City Folk Society is hosting its third annual free season kickoff concert Friday night in the parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church at 340 5th Avenue South in St. Cloud.

Spokesman Paul Imholte says they've got two performers who will entertain the crowd.

Our featured performer is Maygen & The Birdwatcher, which is a six-piece band kind of Americana, folk, banjo, and guitar. Maygen has a terrific voice with a country flair to her music. Opening the show at about 5:30 p.m. will be Christina Seaborne, a fabulous fiddle player, and Jeff Wood on guitar.

Food trucks will start selling food at 5:00 p.m.

They will also be taking donations in support of Terebinth Refuge.

If it's raining, the concert will be moved inside the church.

Granite City Folk Society's season includes eight concerts, typically on the first Friday of each month at the First Presbyterian Church, and also one concert at Iron Street Distillery. Season tickets are on sale now.

They also do concerts on the third Friday of the month at Bo Diddley's with limited seating.