Granite City Days Will Highlight Live Local Music

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud's Granite City Days are coming up later this month with several traditional events back this year, and a few new events as well.

The emphasis this year is on live local music.

The Lemonade Art Fair is at St. Cloud State University starting at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 24th.

Event Chair James Calacsan says the opening ceremonies will be that evening at Husky Stadium starting at 6:30 p.m.

We are going to have the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra and at the end of that event for the finale, we are going to have the Fabulous Armadillos with the one and only Chris Hawkey.

The next night on Friday, June 25th is the annual Liberty Block Party at Whitney Park featuring the band The Guess Who.

Saturday's events include a parade at 10:00 a.m., a downtown music crawl starting at noon, St. Cloud's Got Talent at Lake George at 5:00 p.m.

So this year we are going to have St. Cloud's Got Talent. We are currently accepting submissions. There are a lot of talented people on the list.

Calacsan says St. Cloud's Got Talent is replacing the St. Cloud Sing event. During that event, St. Cloud's new theme song will be heard for the first time, with residents currently submitting entries for that.

Saturday's events will wrap with fireworks over Lake George starting at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 27th includes a 5K run at 8:00 a.m. and the World Heritage Day and Closing Ceremonies at 1:00 p.m.

Get our free mobile app