2020 Granite City Days Celebration Postponed

ST. CLOUD -- There will be no St. Cloud Granite City Days celebration this summer.

During his daily COVID-19 update, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis announced they would be postponing this years event. He says they are working to try and figure out a way to save some of the events.

The announcement follows suit with other local communities, as over the last month Waite Park, Sartell and Sauk Rapids all announced they were canceling their community celebrations.

Granite City Days was originally scheduled for June 25th-28th.