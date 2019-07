ST. CLOUD -- Some severe thunderstorm action late Sunday morning didn’t put much of a damper on the final chapter of Granite City Days 2019.

Despite the soggy ground, central Minnesotans still managed to get out and have fun at the Family Fun Day and Take a Kid Fishing Day events held at Eastman Park and Lake George.

Fishing, food, lawn games, and playing in the splash pad were just a handful of the many options.